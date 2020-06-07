Blue Mountain Land Trust offers fun learning opportunities

Blue Mountain Land Trust has developed a slate of family-friendly activities this summer. To register, go to the links listed listed below. For more details on each event, contact Katy Rizzuti at katy@bmlt.org or 509-525-3136
- Botany in the Blues: Umatilla Rim Trail, plus online webinar from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 22. In this summer class and field event, co-sponsored by the Washington Native Plant Society, BMLT will facilitate a close-up look at the plant diversity of the local, northern-most Blue Mountains from the Umatilla Rim. Online see bmlt.org/events/botany-in-the-blues-i-2020.
- EXPLORE: Stand-up Paddle Board from 12:45-5:00 p.m. on July 16. An afternoon of paddling up the lower Palouse River on a stand-up paddle board or kayak with Adventure-Fit, a local outfitter. Before entering the water, Greg Jacob from Adventure-Fit will provide instruction on how to stand-up paddle board and kayak, followed by a leisurely paddle as a group. See bmlt.org/events/kayaking-2020.
- EXPLORE: Fly Fishing 101 from 5:30-7 p.m. July 16. Learn a new way to experience the Blue Mountain waterways and catch dinner. There are many places to fly fish throughout thisr vast region. See bmlt.org/events/fly-fishing-101-2020.
- Backyard Habitat: Insect Inn from 10 a.m.-noon July 25. Curious about what to do in the backyard to support native pollinators? The workshop will guide crafting an insect habitat. See bmlt.org/events/2020/7/25/backyard-habitat-insect-inn.
- Farm Kids Day Camp: Who Lives Here? From July 27-31. Explore the food changes and nutrient cycles of the critters, wild and not-so-wild, living on the organic farm and surrounding wildness of Yellowhawk Creek. Learn to take care of animals on the farm, dissect owl pellets, construct compost bins and hunt for nymphs and caddis larva in the creek. Open to first- through fourth-graders.
- Farm Kids Day Camp: Growing The Food We Eat from Aug. 3-7. Interested in being a farmer? With trained camp counselors, campers will join the Welcome Table Farm Crew in the fields for planting, weeding, harvesting and preparing the food and flowers they grow for sale. Learn skills that will be helpful in the home garden, while having fun with new friends.Open to first- through fourth-graders.