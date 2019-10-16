Blue Mountain Humane Society’s Fall Furr Ball is coming up from 6 p.m.-midnight Saturday in the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Pavilion, off Orchard Street.
The $75 tickets have sold out, but people can be placed on the ticket wait list by calling 509-525-2452.
The ball is BMHS’s largest annual fundraising effort, bringing together animal lovers in the Walla Walla Valley, according to Jenna Ables in a release. Funds raised at the ball directly support daily shelter operations, programs and services.
For the past couple of years the folks at Walla Walla Guitars have donated a couple guitars for the animal shelter’s charity auction. This year is no different, said Ken Melhus, who is a partner in the business with Terry Martin.
Ken said 100 percent of the proceeds from the bids on the guitars will benefit the humane society and people do not need to be present to bid. For more information or to bid call Jenna or Nimo at 509-529-5188 or email humaneoutreach@bluemountainhumane.org.
The Maverick Pro Laser guitars retail at $2,395 and feature a lightweight poplar body with a honey stain and hand-rubbed Tru-Oil finish, a laser-etched flame maple top with a 21-fret maple neck and flamed maple fretboard.
The Lady and the Hounds guitar has an Outlaw-X Comfort bridge, Outlaw-X T2 Pickups, with Sperzel Guitar Tuners and a full chambered body.
The Sunburst Paisley guitar has a Joe Barden bridge, Outlaw-X T2 Bridge & SD Pearly Gates Neck Pickups, with Sperzel Guitar tuners and a full chambered body.
The evening begins with a sparkling wine entrance, a host bar social hour from 6-7 p.m., a buffet dinner from Castle Event Catering, live and silent auction, dancing to lively music by Dancehall Days and gambling in a faux casino.
The ball is sponsored in part by Banner Bank, E.K. Riley Investments, LLC, Chervenell Construction Co. and Walla Walla Weedery.