Hot dog, the numbers are in for Blue Mountain Humane Society's successes in 2021.
One typically thinks of the shelter caring for cats and dogs, but the year brought in a menagerie of barnyard critters as the numbers that follow will show.
"Your support made 2021 a good year for so many animals, who have paid it forward to so many humans," the shelter report stated.
Support from the community meant the shelter finalized 1,356 adoptions: 909 cats, 440 dogs, four chickens and two rabbits.
During the year, the shelter cared for 1,921 animals: 1,024 cats, 887 dogs, four chickens, three ducks and one pig.
Some 442 lost pets were returned to their homes: 45 cats and 397 dogs.
One hundred eight families fostered 428 animals, among them 329 cats, 97 dogs and two ducks. BMHS reports it achieved a 97.2% live-release rate.
Spay and neuter surgeries numbered 4,055: 762 feral/free-roaming cats, 780 owned pets from the community, 946 BMHS adoptable animals and 1,567 animals from other shelters and rescues.
Every week, pet food was distributed to 930 families in need.
In honor of actor and comedian Betty White, 99, a lifelong champion for animal welfare who died on Dec. 31, 2021, many are making donations in her name to animal shelters. Her 100th birthday would have been Jan. 17. Donations in her name can be made at the society's online platform.
The shelter has an urgent need, especially for high-quality slip leads/leashes to safely walk dogs at the shelter. Pill pockets are also needed to dose animals taking medication. These items can be ordered via the BMHS Chewy or Amazon lists, or they can be dropped off.
Blue Mountain Humane Society is at 7 E. George St. For more details, call 509-525-2452 or online see bluemountainhumane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.