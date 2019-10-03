Within the first hour of Blue Mountain Humane Society’s second annual Wags and Wheels hosted on Sept. 21 by McCurley Integrity Toyota of Walla Walla, 17 pets were adopted.
“That’s four times the normal amount adopted in an average day, according to a BMHS release.
McCurley sponsored the adoption fees. “Thanks to their kindness we were able to unite and change the lives of many families,” according to the release.
The pace set at the start of Wags and Wheels continued — more than 49 adoptions were finalized by the end of the day.
Over the next few days the impact of Wags and Wheels continued to grow as seven pets went home on a three-day trial basis. In this way potential adopters can determine if their home environment is the right fit for a particular pet, and they can either return that pet or adopt them at the end of trial.
Penelope the cat, 11, joined the BMHS family in February 2018 before being adopted and returned a few months later in July. BMHS staff and volunteers pulled for her, posted about her on Facebook, and told their friends about her.
Despite this she stayed several more months at the shelter. With McCurley’s sponsorship, she found a home to spend her golden years in, enjoying the love of a family.
“This event holds a special place in BMHS’ heart as it is a perfect example of a community coming together to prevent cruelty, and promote kindness.”