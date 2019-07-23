With a full shelter and more pets arriving every day, Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E. George St.,is holding a Summer Lovin’ Sale with 50 percent off adoptions through July 31.
“Our shelter is full of amazing animals,” said BMHS Executive Director Sara Archer. “While we love seeing their sweet faces every day, we would rather see them out enjoying the summer sun with their new families.”
All adoptable pets can be viewed online at bluemountainhumane.org or by visiting the shelter from noon-6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends.
Kittens, puppies, adult dogs and cats, several guinea pigs and a ferret are up for adoption. Senior cats and dogs are excluded from the sale, as they are already discounted.
For those who already have a dog at home BMHS offers meet and greets to ensure that next pet is a perfect match. Adult dogs are eligible for a three-day home trial. The discount at the time of adoption will be honored for dogs who are taken on a home trial during the sale.
For further details, contact Arianna Wildflower at marketing@bluemountainhumane.org or call 509-525-2452.