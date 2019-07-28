Twice each month Blue Mountain Humane Society offers volunteer orientation sessions, one on the first Thursday from 5-6 p.m. and the other on the third Saturday from 10-11 a.m. at the animal shelter’s Petco Foundation Community Room, 7 E. George St. Upcoming sessions are slated Thursday and Aug. 17.
Applications to participate are available on the BMHS website at bluemountainhumane.org/volunteer/.
The sessions cover basic safety practices and available volunteer positions and give a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility. At the end of orientation one-to-one interviews are scheduled with a staff member for those who are interested.
“At this interview we discuss the various positions that the volunteer may be interested in, their time availability, any goals or restraints they have for their service here, and establish a connection to bring them into our community of dedicated volunteers,” according to a release.
“Once we have decided on the best current fit for our new volunteer, we take them on position-oriented tour of campus. Here we provide more guidance and run through practices that will be common for their position. Depending on the position they have chosen there may be specific training that they will receive from their staff lead when they start their shift.”
There are a broad range of options for those wishing to help out at the nonprofit agency.
Administrative assistant: Helping office staff with administrative duties.
Adoption assistant: Assisting adoption staff in identifying matching personalities and types for the next member of a visitor’s family.
P.M. or a.m. animal care: Coming in the morning or afternoon to take care of various duties around the care of animals and their space.
Dog enrichment: Provide walks, love, enforce training/manners.
Dog walker: Walk dogs at scheduled times to ensure every pup gets to stretch their legs.
Event assistant: Assist with events on campus and off campus.
Clinic assistant: Helping our surgery team, good for building veterinary experience.
Cat enrichment: Play and interact with the cats to stimulate their minds.
Customer service: Assist the Customer Service team with a variety of tasks.
Petco assistant: Trained in the care and transfer of BMHS cats to Petco. Cares for the animals while they are at Petco.
Playgroup assistant: Help moving dogs to the play yard for doggy playgroup.
Maintenance assistant: Help with maintaining our facility and outdoor care.
Senior Center visitor: Taking soft, cuddly animals to various senior centers to visit the residents.