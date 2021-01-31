Planning ahead for warmer weather, the Blue Mountain Humane Society will host its Dog Jog 2021 this spring — with a twist — courtesy of coronavirus pandemic physical distancing protocols.
The seventh annual fundraiser will be May 1-9, according to Meghan Spracklen in a BMHS release. The untimed 5K fun run/walk is going virtual, so people and dogs can join from anywhere, at any time during the week and run, walk, or ride any course they choose, she said.
Participants can register online at ubne.ws/2MoRcWc or call BMHS at 509-525-2452. This link is where general and specific monetary donations can also be made.
Early registration will be available Monday-March 31 with the option to include a T-shirt and dogdana. Regular registration will be available online and at BMHS from April 1-May 9 with no T-shirt or dogdana included. The fee is $10-$20. The first 300 registrants will receive a free Dog Jog goodie bag.
Participants may gather their T-shirts and goodie bags from a drive-thru pick-up at the animal shelter, 7 E. George St.
Community support may be made by posting a photo of you and your walking buddies on Instagram or Facebook using the #DogJog2021 hashtag to appear on the BMHS digital photo wall.