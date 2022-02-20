Blue Mountain Council of Boy Scouts of America is pulling out all the stops for a community extravaganza.
The Extended 5-Stand Tournament & BSA Fun Days will be Saturday-Sunday, April 23-24, at the Walla Walla Gun Club, 1212 Middle Waitsburg Road.
The first BSA-sponsored 12-gauge shotgun tournament will run for a few hours both days, said District Executive Maryelizabeth Garcia.
“The majority of the event will consist of vendors, artisans, food trucks, Scout demonstrations, movie night, live music, camping and a bonfire,” she said.
Open to the community, it starts at 10 a.m. both days.
Participants should bring their own ammo and 12-gauge shotgun.
Campsites and RV sites are available through the Walla Walla Gun Club.
Find out more at 509-529-7288 or info@wallawallagunclub.com.
“We hope to draw in hundreds of people from in town and surrounding areas to compete and/or experience a unique event that spans a range of hobbies and interests,” Garcia said.
“It should shake out to be a super fun and special event for Walla Walla and will be the first of hopefully many to come.”
Organizers are seeking local crafts artisans who might want to have a booth and companies wishing to sponsor.
Competitors can sign up individually or identify a team name in the registration process.
Registration for vendors closes on Feb. 28.
General admission to the community is free. The fee per shooter child is $50 or $75 per shooter adult. Registration closes on April 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Find links to vendor and competitor applications and sponsor forms at bmcbsa.org/5stand.
For additional details, contact Garcia at maryeleizabeth.garcia@scouting.org or call 509-735-7306, ext. 109. The BSA office is at 13½ E. Main St., Suite 202.
