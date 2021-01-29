Applications for Blue Mountain Community Foundation bridge grants to provide general operating relief for nonprofit organizations are due by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 8. Awards will be announced in March.
Requests ranging from $2,500 — $10,000 will be considered.
It is BMCF’s third and final discretionary grant round for fiscal year 2020-2021, said Grants Manager Greer Buchanan in a release. Priorities may include organizations providing services focusing on childcare, hunger, housing and physical and mental health.
Tax-exempt organizations, public agencies, churches and faith-based organizations in Columbia, Garfield, Walla Walla and Umatilla counties are eligible to apply as are groups applying through a fiscal sponsor that fits one of the above criteria.
Grant applications are available at bluemountainfoundation.org through the grant portal.
The program has distributed more than $224,000 to support nonprofits across the four-county service area and is anticipated to resume its annual application process in September.
For more information, visit the website or contact Greer at greer@bluemountainfoundation.org.