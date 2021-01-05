Throughout the last month or so, huge chevrons of honking Canada geese have been seen in cacophonous flight from hither to yon above Walla Walla.
And earlier another day, hundreds of waterfowl announced their passage, wheeling across the Valley from northwest to southeast and then later returned from southwest to northeast in great numbers. Flight patterns varied, but hoo boy, there are lots of ‘em, loud enough to bring me and my neighbors out to watch their noisy passage.
Audubon member Mike Denny told me once that we have year-round resident Canada geese, which explains why they’re still here in the dead of winter. Maybe this flying to and fro is responding to the inner-driven need to migrate, but then they come to their senses and return to their local hangouts.
The 47th annual Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count, sponsored by the Blue Mountain Audubon Society chapter, accounted for 976 of the large wild goose species with black heads and necks, white on cheeks and under chins and soft brown bodies, perfectly content to migrate solely around our area.
By the way, in the count for water birds, mallards came in at 978. Breaking a record set in 2018, European starlings were the most numerous at 14,151.
On Dec. 20 — the day of the count, while many two-legged denizens remained tucked in their warm homes, 40 bird-savvy volunteers sallied forth for the chapter’s Christmas Bird Count in Walla Walla.
The Magpiper, the group’s electronic newsletter, reports rainy conditions didn’t deter the group, aided by three feeder watchers, who tallied 74 species of birds.
Although not spotted on count day, killdeer and hairy woodpecker were espied during count week for a total of 76 species, the average for this count, reported MerryLynn Denny, Christmas Bird Count coordinator.
“The many acres of vineyards provide food for (starlings) all winter,” MerryLynn noted. American robin numbers were quite low with just 200 counted. Varied and hermit thrush numbers were also very low for 2020.
“Western and mountain bluebirds were very nice finds, and the folks doing Bennington Lake produced the only Townsend’s solitaire and northern shrike. Two Say’s phoebes were found in West College Place — birds that overwinter in small numbers,” she said.
Three Anna’s hummingbirds were seen this year compared to six in 2018.
MerryLynn cited with gratitude the volunteers who participated in the CBC, including Sue from Prosser and Bob from West Richland who come every year. “As Sue said, ‘It doesn’t feel like Christmas unless I come over for the CBC.’”
Volunteers are given specific areas in which to do the bird counts. As COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing were followed, fewer numbers participated.
“Hopefully next year we can invite more participation and carpool again,” MerryLynn said.
Find out more about BMAS at ubne.ws/3hFfQ0A.