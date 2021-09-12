On the surface it may sound comical, but for thousands of cavity-nesters trapped in pit toilets, the situation is dire and most often deadly.
Blue Mountain Audubon Society members became aware in 2017 of means to prevent these tragedies and have actively been fundraising to purchase and distribute protective screens.
This summer, they collaborated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to do something about the problem on land the Corps stewards.
The new vault toilets at Bennington Lake and Mill Creek have vent covers with the purchase of Teton Raptor Center's Poo Poo Screens, a project Audubon member Kathy Howard and Park Ranger Tana Wilson worked on.
The Corps paid for and installed the covers, Howard reported in the Magpiper, the chapter's newsletter.
The nonprofit Teton Raptor Center reports the screens prevent the birds from entering the toilets via the ventilation pipes and being trapped in the putrid receptacle area. The birds are drawn to dark, narrow spaces for nesting and roosting.
They "become entrapped and die in vertical open pipes such as ventilation pipes, dryer vents, old irrigation pipes and chimneys," the TRC website notes.
The self-contained vault toilet restrooms in many wilderness areas feature those vertical ventilation pipes that mimic natural cavities preferred by some bird species for nesting and roosting.
Blue Mountain Audubon has worked locally with the Umatilla National Forest Service and city of Walla Walla to put screens over other vent toilet ventilation pipes, Howard said.
The Poo-Poo Project was formulated in 2013 when TRC developed a Poo-Poo Screen to prevent wildlife entrapment on a national scale. In summer 2019, TRC developed Poo-Poo Screen 2.0, a new, improved stainless steel version.
The standard 12-inch Poo-Poo Screens are durable, easy to install, provide superior ventilation and cost $34.50 per screen. Since 2013, TRC has distributed more than 17,000 Poo-Poo Screens to more than 640 Poo-Poo Partners in the 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Canada.
The USDA Forest Service presented TRC with its Wings Across the Americas Award for Habitat and Partnership in recognition of the Poo-Poo Project's conservation impact and partnership.
TRC offers a video on its project. For more details on installing or sponsoring a Poo-Poo Project, contact the TRC at 307-203-2551.
