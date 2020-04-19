The Blue Mountain Artists Guild can look back to 2008 when local artist Vivian Eslick McCauley started it.
Since its beginning, its members have decorated public spaces in Dayton with their work.
The Times in Waitsburg reported that artists decide what monthly themes to paint for the next 12 months, usually in November.
The theme for March is “Cowboys.”
Before everything was shut down by the coronavirus and social distancing, the current month’s theme has been hung in the Delany Building on Third Street in the Dayton Public Library.
BMAG President Sylvia Beuhler said that happens during the group’s monthly meeting — the last Tuesday of the month. They take down the previous month’s themed installation and hang it at Dayton General Hospital. The round robin continues when the works there are then moved to the Liberty Theater on Main Street.
Sylvia said Guild vice president Lorna Barth has taken their show to the internet, placing their artwork on their Facebook page and on YouTube.
Lorna posted that the April challenge was originally called “Around Town Draw.” However, that is now informed by the present-day pandemic dilemma. She did make it to a location and included a time-lapse video as she paints the Dodge Quarantine Cabin.
“Painted onsite today (April 14) at 10 a.m. from the window of a wonky motorhome to satisfy all social distancing guidelines,’ she posted.
“I was quarantined in my rig to paint this 1890 quarantine cabin built by the Dodge Family.”
See the progress of her painting at
ubne.ws/2Kf7RY8.
“Just because we can’t meet physically, during this time of imposed social distancing, we can still show our work,” she told The Times.
Lorna put the March collection on Facebook and a gallery video is on YouTube with the Cowboys theme.
Proceeds from artwork sales help artists buy art supplies. Find out more details from Sylvia at beuhlers@yahoo.com or 509-629-2052 or Lorna Barth at lorna71@gmail.com or 425- 463-5293.