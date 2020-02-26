Black History Month celebration Friday at VA

In recognition of Black History Month, Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Medical Center will host a gathering from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday Feb. 28 in the VA’s Theater Building, 77 Wainwright Drive.
This year’s theme is Celebration of African American Culture.
Local chef Tawn Smith-McQueen will expand on this year’s theme as keynote speaker, including how specific ethnic dishes tie into the culture. There will be a photo display of notable African American veterans and their accomplishments.
Tony McNeil, a peer support specialist at the Walla Walla VA will also share a poem. An ethnic potluck showcasing some of the African American dishes will follow and the VA Voluntary Service program will provide a cake and beverages.
Every February, VA celebrates Black History Month in order to deepen community understanding of the rich history of African-Americans who have shaped the nation’s past and present, said VA Public Affairs Officer Linda Wondra in a release.
Black History Month founder Carter G. Woodson sought to unite the nation by sharing information about contributions cultural heritage and contributions of African Americans. Black History Month has been acknowledged by the federal government every February since 1976. Every year, each U.S. president officially marks the month for special recognition, Linda said.
Many African-Americans served in the military, enduring past struggles to gain the equality, such as The Harlem Hellfighters, Montford Point Marines, Tuskegee Airmen and 761st Tank Battalion. Successes and accomplishments of these troops during wartime blazed a trail for desegregation of military units shortly after World War II. By the Vietnam War, troops from different backgrounds fought shoulder to shoulder.
Every war fought by or within the United States has had participation from African-Americans, dating back to the Revolutionary War.
FFA alumni dinner March 21
Walla Walla High School FFA Alumni and Friends‘ sixth annual Pot of Blue and Gold dinner will be on March 21 in the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds community center.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the catered meal will be at 6:15 p.m. There will also be an auction and live music by The Froghollow Band starting at around 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 each, available at ubne.ws/2T9iZdb. There will be a corporate sponsorship option with eight tickets, a bottle of wine, sponsor’s name/logo in the program, and logo on display at the event for $300.
Proceeds will help benefit FFA projects and programs. For more details, contact Staci Humphreys at 509-386-3484. In addition to Staci, who serves as treasurer and registrar, FFA Alumni includes officers Shelley Humphreys, president; David Brewer, vice president; and Sandi Smith, secretary.