What do pileated woodpeckers and yellow-rumped warblers have in common in the Walla Walla Valley?
Record numbers of both were reported when 44 birders set out for Blue Mountain Audubon Society’s 46th annual Christmas Bird Count on the icy-cold, gray Saturday of Dec. 14.
Divided into 12 teams, they canvassed the Walla Walla area to find as many species as possible, and “wow, some great birds were found!” noted chapter member Kathryn Howard in the group’s newsletter, the Magpiper.
Altogether 55 yellow-rumped warblers and four pileated woodpeckers were spotted.
“Another great find was bohemian waxwings, which was a year bird for Walla Walla County. Other relatively rare Christmas count finds were purple finch — for only the second time ever — pine grosbeak, eastern blue jay, and cackling geese. All in all, 76 species were discovered,” she reported.
Birders concluded the count by convening at Fort Walla Walla Museum for a potluck dinner of several homemade soups, bread, salads and desserts.
Kathryn credited “all the sharp-eyed birders who participated, and of course, MerryLynn and Mike Denny for organizing this fun annual event.”
Kathryn noted another great opportunity to spot species in this area will come up on Wednesday, the first day of the new year.
The chapter is also coordinating the Walla Walla County New Year’s Day count and hopes to break the record of 114 species found on that day.
“Just pick your favorite spot to bird and send your sightings list to MerryLynn at m.denny@charter.net. We need yard birds, water birds, mountain birds, raptors, etc. Will a blue jay be spotted on Jan. 1? We missed steller’s jay and pine siskin last Jan. 1 — maybe you will spot one? You never know what you might find — maybe a snow bunting will visit,” Kathryn said.
The next chapter meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 16 — on the third Thursday of the month — in Olin Hall Room 129 on the Whitman College campus. Find out more about the group at blumtn.org/.
Kindness of strangers shines
An extended family of nine children from the Athena-Weston area appeared to be standing toe to toe with the Grinch after their 14-passenger van was stolen the second week of December.
The police found the vehicle in a ditch on Cobb Road with blown-out tires.
“I started asking staff for donations to help the family as they could not afford new tires,” emailed Laure Quaresma, Athena-Weston School District superintendent.
“Within 10 minutes of requesting help, Aaron Moore at Les Schwab (Tire Center in Milton-Freewater) called and offered to replace the tires and get the van up and going.”
So, while everyone attended the school’s Christmas concert on Dec. 19, Les Schwab employees mounted tires so the family could have their van by the next day.
“What an amazing donation ... good people in this community,” Laure said.
And as Dr. Seuss wrote, “Well, in Whoville they say – that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day. And then – the true meaning of Christmas came through, and the Grinch found the strength of 10 Grinches, plus two!”