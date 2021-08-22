No matter how you mash, bake, boil or fry it, the Big Idaho Potato Truck was a hit at the 2021 Athena Caledonian Games.
Athena Caledonian Games Association President Sue Friese said they "experienced a great day that was hot but not unpleasantly so, and we had a pleasant family day spent together. It was great to be out and doing and seeing people. Everyone enjoyed meeting the Idaho Potato Truck Team who were happy to meet Athena folks and see our Scottish traditions."
The Big Idaho Potato Truck’s team served up a $500 "Big Helping" donation to the Weston McEwen Lions Club, which secured 500 signatures on a signature board, Friese reported.
The potato truck's journey started in 2012 as a one-year campaign to celebrate the Idaho Potato Commission's 75th anniversary and with its success became apparent it would be more than a one-off.
Games-goers gawked at the 72-foot-long truck, from its front bumper to the tow wagon rear end. The fiberglass potato chained to the low-boy trailer weighs four tons, equals 21,560 medium-sized potatoes and would take 7,000 years to grow.
The largest potato every grown weighed 11 pounds, bigidahopotato.com reported. The humongous "spud" would make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes or 1 million average-sized French fries.
But taters aside, after the cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, it was terrific to resume the annual celebration of Scottish heritage, even if just for one day, July 10.
The parade that featured the Big Idaho Potato Truck led off the day on Main Street, Friese said.
“We showcased the best of the best from Caledonian, Athena, Umatilla County, northeast Oregon and southeast Washington” said Rick Jaggers, parade announcer.
Caledonian Parade entrants who received placing ribbon awards were announced in City Park: Pipes and Drums from Spokane, first place for bagpipe band; Humberts Refuse, Milton-Freewater, first place, business; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Let ‘Er Buck Post 922, Pendleton, first place, marching unit; George White, Milton-Freewater, first place, cars & wheels, individual, 1940 Buick, second place; Walla Walla Historical Auto Club, second place cars & wheels group; Clan Turnbull, Pendleton, first place clan; Pendleton Round-Up Pennant Bearers, first place equestrian group; Jill Perrine, Athena, first place equestrian individual; Blue Mountain Shrine, Walla Walla, first place nonprofit service organization, East Umatilla Fire & Rescue, Weston, second place, Inland Northwest Musicians, Hermiston, third place; Big Idaho Potato Truck, first place novelty, Athena-Weston Pooper Scoopers, second place, Happy Canyon Directors, Pendleton, second place; Pendleton Round-Up Queen & Court, first place royal court equestrian, Pioneer Posse, Milton Freewater, second place, Walla Walla Fair Queen & Court, third place; Umatilla County Fair Court, first place royal court non-equestrian, Happy Canyon Royalty, Pendleton, second place, Athena Main Street Association, third place; Athena Public Library Book Bike, first place; Uniquely Athena, Becky Schroeder, mayor, second place, Athena Mainstreet Association, third place.
The Caledonian Games Bike & Trike Parade had 21 entrants for the event in City Park led by piper Colin Gemmell from Olympia. Winners were Jessica Mills, first place, Cora McGee, second place, and Jaydee Funderburk, third place.
A few of the five dogs entered in the first-ever Pet Parade wore kilts. Winners: Kilted Bassett hound POTUS (President of the United States), owner Angela Monyak, first place; newfypoo Tuff, owner Patton McBean, second place; standard poodle Elliott, owners Sara Taylor and James, third place.
In the first-ever Bonniest Knees Contest with Judge Margaret Hansell, Delbert Durfee, of Athena, won first place and the coveted Athena Caledonian Perpetual Trophy, designed and made exclusively for Caledonian by Janet Cahill of Athena.
“It was wonderful to preserve and protect our precious Scottish traditions in Athena. This was a happy crowd, people were just happy to be there. It was just fun, we had a good time. We have traditions to keep. We did it and are glad of it," Friese said.