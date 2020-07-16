Bicycle built for 3 — what comes around goes around

From the time he could walk, Walla Wallan Larry Hagen was by dad A.C. Art Hagen’s side, learning skills he used to design, build, weld and fix things.
For six years during high school and college, Larry worked for Jack Jackson at Jackson Sporting Goods Store, 16 S. Colville St. At 17, he racked up more knowledge as Jack had him assembling new bikes and repairing customers’ bikes. It turned out he did much more in the shop and credits Jack and his dad, Ralph Jackson, for teaching him about business, bike repairs, lock smithing and sales.
Then, in 1969 Larry dove headlong into building his own tandem bicycle — similar to ones the shop rented — but with a twist.
Larry bought genuine heavy-duty Schwinn parts from Jackson’s, received donated parts from Jack and cut off existing bicycle frames and other common parts and welded the cheery yellow bike made for three in his dad’s little home shop.
“After it was built, several representatives from the Schwinn Bicycle Company came out and looked it over. They ended up building five three-seaters, one of which was recently seen on ‘Pawn Stars,’” Larry said.
The Union-Bulletin sent a photographer out to capture the results of Larry’s labor and on July 13, 1969, ran an image of Larry with twin sister Linda Hagen of Walla Walla and their dad with the three-seater.
The bike has been stored for most of the 51 years since Larry built it. However, it’s dusted off for special occasions, family gatherings and parades, Larry said.
Half a century later, his grandkids put it back on the road this summer to have fun on their U-B paper route. Grandson Tucker Thompson, 15, graduated from Garrison Middle School and will be a freshman at Walla Walla High School. He is passionate about football and has newspaper routes off School Avenue. His sisters and Larry’s granddaughters, Ella Slusser, 10, and Dakota Slusser, 8, who both attend Berney Elementary School, often help Tucker fold the newspapers and hit the route on the triplet. The kids’ parents are Heather and Alvin Slusser, and grandma is Jody Hagen.
Larry graduated from Wa-Hi in 1970, earned an associate degree in business in 1972 from Walla Walla Community College and a business degree in 1974 from Eastern Washington University, immediately afterward joining the Toro Company.
He retired in 1994 from the Toro Company Irrigation Division in Riverside, California. In 1997 he purchased Irrigation Specialists in Pasco, Othello and Grandview. He sold it to the Lindsay Corp., Omaha, Nebraska, in 2002 and retired again. He keeps busy working on projects for family members — “I am always building or fixing something,” he said — and has built two homes at Soap Lake, Washington, since 2006.