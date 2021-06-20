Family, friends and Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition members gathered on Saturday, June 5, on Whitman Drive in College Place to celebrate the life of Madison "Maddy" Baird and dedicate a bench, artwork and "Please watch for bicycles/In Memory of Madison Jewell Baird" memorial signs.
Baird was 20 when she was injured in a bicycle accident on Whitman Drive near Hampton Lane on Feb. 10, 2015. She died Feb. 11, 2015, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The memorial signs were donated through funds raised by the Traffic Safety Coalition, said WWCTSC Injury Prevention Program Coordinator Ruben Hernandez.
The bench and artwork in Baird’s memory came to fruition through contributions from artist Mike Robinson, the Corliss Family, Walla Walla University, George Bennett, Lofthouse Construction, Narum Concrete and several private donors.
"Dr. Fred Fields was instrumental in beginning the changes in the safety on Whitman Drive," Hernandez said.
"The roadway memorial sign program began in Walla Walla County and has spread throughout the state with signs on state highways, county roadways and city streets. The signs are meant to remind drivers, pedestrians and cyclists of the responsibility we each have to travel safely," he said.
Baird was a sophomore Spanish and health major at Walla Walla University and hoped to pursue a health-related profession. She grew up in Walla Walla and the Columbia Gorge and graduated from Walla Walla Valley Academy in 2013. She loved the outdoors and creative activities from an early age.
She studied piano and violin, loved musicals and sang all the time. She loved travel, adventure and helping others. Mission trips to Mexico and Latvia, and her summer job as a camp counselor at Big Lake Youth Camp were highlights of her life.
She lived by the motto, "Live your life like you are walking on a painted rainbow."
On Valentine's Day 2015, her healthy organs gave many others a second chance. Burial was in Mount Hope Cemetery, College Place.
Survivors include her father, Matt Baird; mother, Lisa Giebel; stepfather, Art Giebel; and sister, Josie Baird Nye.