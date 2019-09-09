Tickets are available for YWCA Walla Walla’s Believe Party, a fundraiser that will be from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 19 at Whitehouse-Crawford Restaurant, 55 W. Cherry St. Seating is limited and reservations are required by Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. See ubne.ws/2lY0ACZ.
Admission is $60, which includes entry, a bid card and two glasses of wine.
The party returns to Whitehouse-Crawford for a second year. Guests enter through the Seven Hills Tasting Room to enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and assorted fine wines.
Emcee and hometown comedian Greg Kettner will amuse the crowd while overseeing the live and silent auctions.
Wine and Dine walls will provide opportunities to shop for a cause. A preview of auction packages will be posted at pwp.ywcaww.org/party-packages/.
Artist Angel Bella Michelle will create a live painting to be auctioned at the end of the evening.
“Believe gets its name from the men and women of our community who believe in the YWCA mission of empowering women and families who have experienced domestic violence,” said Jan Asher Dolph in a release.
The event is made possible by sponsors including Banner Bank and an anonymous donor. For more details about sponsoring the event, contact Events Coordinator Kirsten Schober at 525-2570. To make an in-kind donation for the wine wall or auctions, email her at kschober@ywcaww.org.
YWCA in Walla Walla was chartered in 1917, starting as a residence and employment service for women. It has grown and developed into a haven of safety and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. It also runs numerous support groups, classes, community programs and childcare services, according to pwp.ywcaww.org.
Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 526-8313.