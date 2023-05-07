A-A-A space, A-A-A space
A-S-D-F J-K-L-;
The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog.
Shades of eighth-grade typing exercises at Eckstein Junior High in Seattle in 1967-68. I loved that class.
We used clunky typewriters at the time, but at least they were high-falutin' electric ones.
I wonder how one’s hearing would fare after decades of teaching that subject to 30 students in five or so class periods five days per week throughout the academic year?
The individual keys on those electric typewriters rose up, slapped the ribbon and imprinted letters on paper threaded over a platen. The drawback? If one blazed away too fast on the keyboard the keys became a snarled pileup.
When I started at the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin in 1979, the newsroom employed a fleet of snazzy IBM Selectric typewriters with revolutionary font-filled Element orbs.
They perched on desk and two-drawer filing cabinet sets in trendy decorator avocado green, harvest gold/mustard yellow, tree-trunk brown or burnt orange hues, circa the 1970s. My set featured the green desk and orange filing cabinet.
I loved how the Selectric responded to our feather-light touch. However, it was more challenging for our beloved wire editor, the late Max Rockwell, who was often alarmed by the string of gibberish that erupted when he touched the keyboard.
He was 16 when he lied his way into the U.S. Army and saw gruesome combat in Korea. Throughout his subsequent broadcast radio and newspaper journalist career, he was used to the 50 pounds of pressure needed when pounding on an old-school typewriter.
Our Selectrics positively thundered throughout the workday in that 20-person open newsroom. The satisfying cacophony pleased visitors, because of course they expected a room that registered its busyness with deafening noise.
With the advent of computers, Atex to start, the Selectrics went the way of other now outdated technological advances, relegated to the ancient- equipment graveyard that included two-ton adding machines and cumbersome, round-cornered 1940s-era battleship-grey industrial metal desks in a dim, darkened, dusty newspaper storeroom.
Whisper-quiet keyboards replaced the typewriter din. Obvious disappointment registered on the crestfallen faces of visitors arriving in our department in reaction to the quiet.
But to this day the hip, happening, where-it’s-at colored 1970s-era desks still remain. And may be back in style any day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.