This is the tale of a well-traveled musical instrument, built in 1902 by highly reputed Hazelton Brothers Piano Company in New York City, which built pianos into the 1950s.
The gleaming striated mahogany piano was initially shipped approximately 16,028.1 miles to grace the Walla Walla homes of two families for many years before being moved to the west side of the Cascade Mountains.
And now its current owners, Elaine Logan Knapp and husband Steve, hope to relocate it to a home here.
Elaine recalls her father, Carl Logan, saying the 7-foot 5-inch long piano, serial number 32456, came to the Northwest by ship around Cape Horn, and may have arrived in Walla Walla in about 1903. That’s where the 16,000-plus miles of sea and overland voyage comes in.
Its first owners were Maximilian “Max” and Alvina Schwieker Baumeister. Max came to Walla Walla in 1863 and in his early years was a barber. He eventually became active in insurance and real estate businesses and in 1896 build their home, the “Waldheim,” at 124 Stone St.
Their son Karl’s younger maternal cousin Carl Logan was a Chevrolet dealer here in 1928.
“Our country was very prosperous at that time, which was well after the Great War,” said Elaine.
In the 1930s Max Baumeister was interested in a new car and a trade was made, one of Logan’s Chevrolets for the Hazelton Brothers piano.
Carl built a now historic 1937 Tudor home near Whitman College at 220 N. Division St. and the piano was moved to that location from the Baumeister House.
After the death in early 1977 of Carl’s wife, Mildred, the piano went to the next generation. Elaine and Steve placed it in a home roomy enough for the piano in Seattle’s Washington Park.
In 1986 it was moved to Bellevue where it remains at Elaine and Steve’s.
“Soon this beautiful piece will need to find its next home, preferably in Walla Walla. My favorite dream is the people who live in original house will want the piano back,” Elaine said. Interested parties may contact Elaine at elogan220@gmail.com.