Twenty-seven people connected to Walla Walla’s Ballet Folklorico Estrellas de Mexico attended the 73rd annual Mexican Independence Day Parade in East Los Angeles on Sept. 8, said the dance troupe’s Director Brissa Perez in a release.
Altogether 14 dancers of the 22-member group performed their newest, “baile flor de piña” or “dancing pineapple flower.”
The choreography was created in 1958 in San Juan Bautista Tuxtepec, in the Papaloapan Basin region of the state of Oaxaca, Mexico. Their dresses for the dance also come from that area. They can be seen at about 1:32:33 at bit.ly/2VtsvIO.
Their performance was live streamed through ABC 7 news.
On Sept. 6 they attended a news conference with the Mexican consulate, Brissa said.
“We were the only group attending from the Pacific Northwest and were able to represent Walla Walla. It was an awesome experience for our kiddos and parents,” Brissa said.
The dance troupe also practiced on Sept. 7 at the famed Santa Monica Pier before their event at the beach and had a crowd of people, they said.
Locally the group plans a performance downtown the third weekend in October during Dia de los Muertos, Brissa said.
The Mexican-American ballet folkloric group is made up of youths ages 5-18 who showcase regional Mexican dances that have evolved throughout the years, according to Facebook.
For more details, contact Julissa Cerda and Krystal Ables, outreach coordinators, or Brissa at 200-0791.