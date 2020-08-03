Author's new book intertwined with Walla Walla vineyards

“Passage of Vines: Clara,” by Patricia G. Kay, paperback, 576 pages, $19.71, CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, April 16, 2020. Available on Amazon.com.
“Passage of Vines: Clara,” which incorporates, fantasy, romance and the spirit world, came out of a 50,000-word draft Northwest writer and retired registered nurse Patricia G. Kay drafted.
The writer from Clearlake, Washington, has also published several short stories in anthologies and a writer’s magazine and completed six NANOWRIMO drafts beginning in 2008.
Her new book takes readers into the Walla Walla Valley and its wineries. Her own experiences learning about wine involved trying out a few local tasting rooms and enjoying bottles she received as gifts, she said on her website.
“I slowly inched over to Eastern Washington, Cashmere, Yakima, Lake Chelan and Walla Walla, where I had my first growth spurt. I do not know if it was the timing, or my palate found itself craving certain varietals. I do know my initial steps into wine were accelerated by the vintners, the winery managers and the staff who guided me through the wine tasting.”
From there she became a student of the vines. One of her teachers was Doug Roskelley, the late winemaker at Tero Estates, who died recently at 71.
Watching a video on Tero Estates’ website, Patricia was moved by Doug’s statement, “Better fruit and better wine prove that terrior speaks of place.”
“How long is a memory, how lasting are the words that you hear from a new acquaintance? Doug died unexpectedly, the winemaker for Tero Estates who I have met over the years. The cover of ‘Passage of Vines: Clara’ is the Tero Estate vineyard, now tucked away into my heart’s diary as I remember the winemaking dinner with Doug guiding us through the pairings, being introduced to malbec and becoming a fan of his blend Malbolo. I am still living in the Peter Pan world where we will live forever and my heart is heavy for his family, friends and his co-founder. Doug had a dream and over 30 years he grew that dream,” she noted on her website.
The title page pictures a favorite place of Patricia’s in Pioneer Park.
Patricia’s story focuses on Clara, a senior vice president at a New York finance company. She inherits Long House Winery after her mother dies from breast cancer and becomes the fourth-generation woman owner.
Unpredictable events stretch into weeks from a planned weekend trip to Eastern Washington to sell the winery. She learns about wine, the making of it and the vineyards from a father and son who own Bennington Winery.
An injury requires accepting care from others and for hours Clara poured over her great-grandmother’s letters from 1901 to learn about her Nez Perce heritage. She deposited her mother’s hidden cash into Baker Boyer Bank, one of the oldest banks in Washington state.
“Passage of Vines” is the first story in a series where Clara meets new characters, historical wine regions are explored and new wines are introduced. The book came out in April, according to Patricia’s blog at patriciagkay.com.
It took more than two years to bring “Passage of Vines” to fruition. “This project ... will certainly bring my words to the reader exploring history and wine. With fictional characters, you will find yourself learning about Walla Walla and its wine community. This is the first book in the series and although I will not disclose the next location, I have began to set up my story board,” she blogged.
“I had and have a deep respect for the wineries of Washington state and its long history, which I will continue to introduce in my books,” she said. Research for the next book in the series is also underway.