Author to talk about Maryhill Museum book via Zoom

Former reporter and columnist for the San Diego Union-Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle and Sacramento Bee Steve Wiegand will talk about his new book, "The Dancer, The Dreamers and the Queen of Romania" during a free Zoom gathering at 6 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Maryhill Museum of Art.
He is author or co-author of numerous books, including "U.S. History for Dummies," "Lessons from the Great Depression for Dummies," "The Mental Floss History of the World" and "Papers of Permanence: The First 150 Years of the McClatchy Company."
Steve's new book tells the story of Maryhill Museum’s improbable beginnings and its intersection with some of the quirkiest personalities of the 20th century. The museum is southwest of Sunnyside, Washington, on 5,300 acres in the Columbia River Gorge. It is an internationally recognized, eclectic repository of art that ranges from a Rodin collection to one of the world's largest colections of chess sets.
Four widely disparate people's lives intertwined to lay the foundation for the museum. A world famous dancer, Loie Fuller dreamed of becoming beautiful by creating beauty. Alma Spreckels was one of America's wealthiest women, who dreamed of being accepted for who she wanted to be rather than who she was. Sam Hill was a rich man who dreamed of becoming a great man. And Marie of Romania was a real-life queen who dreamed of being a fairy-tale queen.
Steve's story also covers those who followed them. People who nurtured and grew Maryhill from a fascinating oddity that Time magazine once called "a top hat in the jungle" to one of the relatively few U.S. museums accredited in every category by the American Alliance of Museums.
It's described as a "side-street" history in the tradition of "Boys in the Boat," "Unbroken" or "Dead Wake," with an appeal to "art lovers, museum aficionados, history buffs and readers who enjoy a ripping good yarn."
Steve will talk about how he discovered the museum, fell under its spell and subsequently came to write about it. He also will read excerpts and answer questions in real time.
Advance registration is required at ubne.ws/3h2GpLp. If more than one member of a household is participating via the same Zoom link, just select ONE ticket in the registration process.
Order a copy of "The Dancer, The Dreamers and the Queen of Romania" through the museum store at 509-773-3733 ext. 33 or email museumstore@maryhillmuseum.org. Books are $33 + $3 shipping and handling.