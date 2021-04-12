Speaker, writer, facilitator and coach Molly Davis will return 10 years after her first visit to again speak at the YWCA Walla Walla virtual leadership lunch.
Register for the noon May 5 event, “Standing at the Threshold: Finding Our Way Forward Together,” at ywcaww.org/lunch.
During a fireside conversation, Davis, a fierce advocate for showing up, will take stock of the present moment and imagine ways in which people are being called, individually and collectively, to work for a better world.
“Whether speaking to an audience of hundreds, working with a coaching client, or leading an intimate retreat, Molly creates a safe space for courageous thinking,” according to a YWCA Walla Walla release. “You will leave inspired, encouraged and more prepared for your next right step.”
Her thoughts are coming out of the past year of previously unprecedented, unimagined challenges as the world has navigated COVID-19.
“If 2020 taught us anything it is that we are all connected to one another in this messy and miraculous thing called life,” the YWCA Walla Walla newsletter states. “It was a year that revealed the capacity we have to do great harm to our fellow human beings but also the ways in which we can work tirelessly to love and care for one another.”
Founder of Trailhead Coaching & Consulting, Davis has 20 years of national and international experience. She helps people step more fully into their own lives by connecting who they are with how they live. Through Learning Point Group she focuses on leadership and supervisory development as a senior facilitator.
Davis examines why she and other women choose to use wine to dull pain, avoid discomfort and cope with stress in her award-winning 2017 book “BLUSH: Women & Wine.” The book creates a space to think and talk about the role wine and other coping mechanisms play in people’s lives.
“Molly creates a safe space for courageous thinking,” according to the release. “You will leave inspired, encouraged and more prepared for your next right step.”
Guests in 2011 at the YWCA Walla Walla leadership luncheon, Davis and best friend Kristine Van Raden spoke about “Letters to Our Daughters,” the book they co-authored. A collection of letters from women to their daughters, it highlights common threads that connect human beings regardless of circumstances.
The annual luncheon is a key fundraiser for the YWCA Walla Walla. It typically brings in more than $150,000 for its fundraising budget. The virtual event allows the YWCA to still offer speakers to the community. If interested in making financial contributions, call 509-525-2570 for more details.