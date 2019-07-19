Imagine my delight the other day to hear from Australians Sue and Doug Martin, friends Dan and I made while on our 14-day cruise in August last year aboard the S.S. Legacy while steaming the Inland Passage from Juneau to Seattle.
The Martins are the least retiring retired people I know. They’ve traveled much of the world in their years together and are now taking in parts of their own vast continent, which, by the way, is almost as big as the United States.
Somewhere in our discussions or correspondence, I had mentioned the existence of a Walla Walla in Australia, just a hoot and holler south of Wagga Wagga and about 51/2-hour drive southeast from Sydney.
Doug and Sue recently visited the little town, which, according to the Greater Hume Council in New South Wales, is observing the 150th anniversary of when it was established.
The area rings with similarities to our own Walla Walla, Wash., from its ancient people, to its early European settlers and agriculture. Even our elevation is not too far above sea level — theirs at 643 feet, ours at 942. They average summer temperatures from a 55-degree Fahrenheit low to an 88-degree high, maxing out in the mid-110s. Sounds a lot like our temps.
For a population around 700, Walla Walla, NSW, boasts a range of industries many supporting the surrounding agricultural district and some aimed at national and international markets.
Wiradjuri aboriginals inhabited the Walla Walla, NSW, area for many thousands of years before European settlement. Just as the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery Expedition came through this area, then populated in some areas by Cayuse and Walla Walla people, explorers Hamilton Hume and Capt. William Hovell were probably the first Europeans to see the NSW area on their exploration south to Port Phillip/Melbourne, according to literature.
They noted extensive grass cover and the potential for grazing.
Fifty-six German pioneers settled the NSW town in 1868/69, arriving in 14 covered wagons and two spring carts, having traveled six weeks over more than 621.3 miles from Ebenezia in the Barossa Valley in search of land, according to the Council.
That German heritage survives today in Walla Walla, NSW, with the Zion Lutheran Church. Seating nearly 600 people, the current church was built in 1924 and is the largest Lutheran Church in NSW.
Walla Walla, Wash., had an influx of Germans from Russia from 1882-1920, when many families settled in the southwest part of town.
Called Germantown by locals and Russische Ecke or Russian Corner by the approximately 300 German families here, the largest neighborhood sat west of Third Avenue and south of Chestnut Street.
Garrison Creek runs through there and was dubbed the “Little Volga,” according to 2020.net/history-websites/germantown/.
Christian coeducational secondary school St. Paul’s College in Walla Walla, NSW, caters to day students and boarders and offers academic and practical subjects, such as agriculture on the school farm and horsemanship at the school’s Equine Centre.
Walla Walla, Wash.’s St. Paul’s School for Girls, an Episcopal institution, operated here on Catherine Street from 1872 to 1968.
“Walla Walla (NSW) engenders a real sense of community involvement led by the Community Development Committee and offers residents a uniquely Australian country lifestyle from a town located within an easy 20-minutes drive of the major regional centre of Albury Wodonga,” the council report notes.
Just as our Walla Walla is generally translated to mean “many waters,” in Australia, Walla Walla is an aboriginal term for “many rocks.” One of the most famous is the massive granite outcropping called Morgan’s Lookout, which notorious 1860s bushranger/criminal “Mad Dog” Morgan used as a hideout.
He evaded police capture for a long time as he could see victims and the police coming from a fair distance.
Now visitors such as Sue and Doug are afforded panoramic views of the surrounding countryside and a nice picnic locale.
Gum Swamp is a high conservation wetland located in the South West Slopes bioregion of the Great Dividing Range.
Many threatened species live there, including the white-bellied sea eagle, fishing bat and squirrel glider. Our Walla Walla has a plethora of grey squirrels.
Gum Swamp Reserve Management Committee has successfully undertaken revegetation work to promote bird diversity within the reserve.
Among modern explorers from the Walla Walla (Wash.) Valley who’ve visited Walla Walla, NSW, are Deanna and Joe Drazan in 1999 and Gayla and John Steele in 2016.
Etcetera appears in daily and Sunday editions. Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 526-8313.