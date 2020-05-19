Audubon offers opportunities to help save birds from window collisions

While the assumption may be that birds crash into really tall buildings more often than those lower to the ground, a study shows 44% strike glass panels on residences of 1-3 stories tall; 56% of the mortality rate is against windows in structures 4-11 stories high; and less than 4% hit high-rises of 12 or more stories. For comparison, Audubon Society reports there are around 129 million residences and 21,000 skyscrapers.
The numbers of birds killed when they smash into structures is staggering. A study published in 2014 in "The Condor: Ornithological Applications," indicates the deaths recorded are between 365-988 million birds, derived from more than 92,000 records and 23 studies.
The Lights Out program by Audubon Society wants to eliminate the deadly attraction by working with building owners to flip off the switch at night during migration season. Susan B. Elbin, director of conservation and science at the New York City Audubon said "participants in New York, Toronto and elsewhere have helped save thousands of bird lives a year — and had the extra perk of saving on their electricity bills," according to the article at audubon.org.
The species most prone to collisions are long-distance migrating neotropical songbirds such as golden-winged warblers. "That’s likely because they’re unfamiliar with their surroundings," or drawn to and disoriented by lights blazing at night, said lead author Scott Loss of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Daytime crashes can be cut down by placing feeders closer to windows, Loss said. Birds startled by their reflection can't build up speed and get hurt. Also putting stickers on windows 2-4 inches apart or hanging netting outside windows can prevent collisions.
As an aside, free-ranging domestic cats are the No. 1 killer, descimating from 1.3-4 billion birds annually, but feral cats are mostly to blame, the report noted. Wind turbines take out an additional 140,000-328,000 birds, the group estimates.
So how can we help locally?
Blue Mountain Audubon Society needs a person to fill the role of chapter Bird Safety Advocate. The person would provide education to the community on how to keep birds safe from window collisions.
Audubon has all the information including a training webinar and materials, according to a release.
On a separate note, a volunteer is needed to represent Blue Mountain Audubon on the Walla Walla Water 2050 Strategic Plan Advisory Committee. That person would attend the committee meetings, provide input on behalf of Audubon and report to the board.
If interested in either roles, contact Chris Howard at chrish.734@gmail.com.