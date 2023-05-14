I made a mildly alarming discovery in June 2022, while on the health center staff for six weeks at rustic Camp Nor’wester on Johns Island in the San Juan Islands.
My Fitbit indicated on several sporadic occasions over the weeks that I had been in hours-long episodes of atrial fibrillation, that evidently self-regulated.
It indicated an irregular or arrhythmic heartbeat, usually in the middle of the night. I never felt any symptoms, however, despite awakening during an episode more than once at oh-dark-30 to reluctantly climb out of my warm sleeping bag cocoon, exit my tipi and pad along a grassy path on a moonlit jaunt to a nearby outhouse.
I never felt any symptoms when Fitbit indicated I was in AFib episodes throughout the remainder of 2022.
After I returned from camp I saw my physician. During the time I wore a Holter monitor aimed at recording any irregularity, it didn’t because one must be in active AFib.
Still getting occasional heads up from Fitbit, I went in for an echocardiogram, which indicated my right atrium is slightly enlarged, and a visit with a cardiologist. Those appointments happened two weeks before the Big Event.
The atria, the two upper chambers in the heart, receive blood from the circulatory system. Blood in the atria is pumped into the heart ventricles through the atrioventricular valves. It’s an amazing snarl of life-giving plumbing.
Then, on Dan's and my 23rd wedding anniversary on March 17, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. or so, while relaxed and reading the novel “A Play for the End the World,” by Jai Chakrabarti, my chest tightened and my heart cut loose, pounding with the violence of an out-of-balance washing machine.
Symptoms can run the gamut and aren’t the same for everyone, but can include a rapid, irregular heartbeat; fluttering or thumping in the chest; dizziness; shortness of breath and anxiety; weakness; faintness or confusion; and fatigue when exercising, according to notimetowait.com (and pay attention to that website name).
Whether applicable or not, my paternal grandfather, father and brother all had or have heart conditions, developed in later years.
One learns from hospital and clinic staffers, cardiologists, ER docs, ECG monitors and online medical sites that one does not postpone getting help when the heart is involved.
Two weeks before the Big Event, I strapped on my newly purchased Apple SmartWatch, acquired after reading reviews about its excellent ECG heart monitor feature.
Check to see if your device includes an FDA-cleared electrocardiogram, which officially classifies it as a medical device capable of alerting its user to abnormal heart rhythms, indicates fiercebiotech.com.
During my Big Event, the watch’s ECG recorded my heart activity for 30 seconds and definitively reported I was in AFib and needed to seek immediate medical attention.
So I was cardioverted in the ER on our wedding anniversary, throwing celebratory plans out the window. Being alive is a pretty good celebration, though, and all's good.
The hospital had relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions on the number of visitors allowed in patients' rooms so Dan and our daughters got to be with me in the ER as electrode pads adhered to my chest were connected to the defibrillator's electric leads.
EMT/firefighter daughter Caitlin got to press the button that released the joules. Gratefully, I didn't feel or remember a thing because of the anesthetic-amnesic properties of the administered propofol.
The electric shock to the heart restored a normal heartbeat, correcting the arrhythmia.
It's critical to get out of AFib because instead of beating through the system, blood can pool in the atrium and create clots that can cause a stroke or heart attack, which I'm eager to avoid.
There are seven common AFib triggers, according to michiganmedicine.org/, including poor-quality sleep, often caused by sleep apnea; alcohol and caffeine consumption; excessive exercise; dehydration; stress and large meals. The advice is to avoid these.
The website further notes AFib's causes include heart disease, chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma, a family history, high blood pressure, sedentary lifestyle and obesity.
Here’s to living our best, healthiest life.
