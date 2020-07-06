Athena's annual Scottish festival canceled

Although Athena Caledonian Games organizers have canceled the annual event this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, two events will take place, said Athena Caledonian Games Association President Sue Friese in a release.
A brief ceremony celebrating a new archway will follow the outdoor Kirkin’ of the Tartans community church service at 9:30 a.m. July 12 in Athena City Park. Sponsors are Athena Christian Church and the Rev. Delbert Durfee. Bring chairs, hats, sunglasses, masks and water bottles to the park if planning to attend the service. Social distancing will be observed and a restroom will be available.
Clan members may wear or carry their tartans and will be invited to announce their clan affiliations in celebration of their heritage.
The tradition started about 250 years ago in Scotland, at a time when the wearing of family tartans was forbidden. Parishioners hid a tiny bit of family tartan in their prayer books so the pastor could bless it without English overlords knowing about it.
A brief candle lighting service will follow at the Hesketh Rose Garden in the park, where a traditional Scottish blessing of the clans and friends will be offered. Music will be provided by piper Pendra Ogilvie of Pendleton.
Caledonian Chieftains of the Day Vernon Purcell and Bob Irvine will be introduced, along with Honorary Chieftain Brian Freels. Chieftains of the Day are traditionally Athena’s first citizens of 2020 and the Honorary Chieftain is an honor given by the Caledonian Association to an individual who has provided meaningful service to Athena’s Caledonian festival in some way, Sue said.
The new memorial archway, expected to be completed early this month, goes over the walkway into Hesketh Rose Garden, Sue said. Graphic artist Michelle Kirby of Athena designed it and Freels Custom Fabrication of Athena produced it.
It is a lasting memorial to, and funded in part by Scottish Clan Cameron, which has had close ties to Caledonian Games since the inception of the Scottish festival in Athena. A formal dedication ceremony is planned for 2021 when clan representatives can attend.
Scotsman George J. Cameron, a Portland attorney and judge, helped the Umatilla County Caledonian Society for several years between 1899-1914, making arrangements for highland dancers and pipers to perform in Athena’s celebrations.
On the weekend of the picnic, the Portland delegation rode the train along the Columbia River Gorge to Athena and room and board was provided overnight at the Athena Hotel. George was featured guest speaker in 1899 and 1901. “He was an excellent speaker and his speeches were filled with Scottish lore, history and tradition, which endeared him to the Scotsmen of Athena and the surrounding area,” Sue said.
Sue was shocked to receive a call from Kimberley Miller, great-grandniece of George Cameron. A Florida resident, Kimberley, usually spends summers at the family home in Cannon Beach and is president of Cannon Beach Historical Society. Her grandfather and Judge Cameron were brothers.
“It is exciting to share historical pictures and information about our shared pasts,” Kimberley told Sue. Her family, in conjunction with the Athena Civic Memorial Fund, helped sponsor the new memorial archway.
History is a significant part of the Caledonian Games, Sue said. The association is interested in hearing from anyone who has Caledonian historical information. Delving into the past, the association dubbed Roy Penland of Helix and Mysie Sharp of Portland as the Caledonian Love Story of the Century, Sue said.
They don’t have pictures of the Penlands and don’t know where the Penland Ranch was although a map of Helix exists that shows where the land was. “Is there a house still existing?” she said.
“In 1906, we think Roy had to have fallen head over heels in love with Mysie, referred to later as the ‘winsome Scottish dancer.’” Mysie was listed in Caledonian Society minute books as visiting from Portland to dance in Athena. Other information comes from 1906-1916 out of the East Oregonian, Pendleton Record and Athena Press.
The couple wed and lived in Helix. The East Oregonian on Feb. 14, 1908, reported Mysie lost a baby and was seriously ill.