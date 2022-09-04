Two Athena students graduated in May 2022 from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon.
Jerad Ray Croswell earned a doctor of optometry from the College of Optometry, and Ashley Lynn Swafford a Bachelor of Science in biology from the College of Arts & Sciences.
Pacific University serves nearly 4,000 students in undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in the arts and sciences, business, education, optometry and health professions, with campuses in Forest Grove, Hillsboro, Eugene, and Woodburn, Oregon.
