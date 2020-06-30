Jacqueline Capps of Athena has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Initiated at Eastern Oregon University, Jacqueline is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated each year.
Membership is by invitation and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who wanted to create a different kind of honor society that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.
Now the society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is "to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."