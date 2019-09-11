190911 Daniel Balof.jpg

Daniel Balof.

Assumption School eighth-grader Daniel Balof received a national second place award from the Catholic Daughters of America in the music division. 

Daniel’s award recognizes  a piece of music he wrote in accordance with the Catholic Daughter’s theme, “Here I am Lord, I Come to do Your Will.” 

Daniel composed the music, wrote lyrics and recorded his piece for submission. He played piano while his sister Mary Elizabeth Balof, DeSales Catholic High School sophomore, sang. 

His submission won first place locally and in the state. 

Daniel’s parents are Barry Balof and Claire Valente.   

