Kirsten Telander
Writer
Co-owner, Telander Gallery
509.540.2555
Walla Walla artist Todd Telander produced a painting to raise money for the Pioneer Park Aviary through an online silent auction.
For Todd and wife Kirsten Telander, the aviary lives close in their hearts. "The aviary was on our checklist for why we moved here," Kirsten said by phone Thursday. Todd paints landscapes, wildlife and stilllife.
The community was stunned when the was vandalized in May with the maiming, stealing and slaughter of multiple birds.
The U-B reported on Aug. 7 that a suspect was arrested July 16 for investigation of nine counts of first-degree animal cruelty, four counts of first-degree criminal trespassing and four counts of third-degree malicious mischief. Police reports noted the aviary enclosure’s netting was cut on two occasions and several birds were killed, injured or stolen.
Todd said in a statement that as a piece, his "Memory of a White Peacock", oil on panel, 48 inches by 48 inches, "veered more to abstraction of the delicate patterning of the feathers, not unlike the minimalist designs of the late painter Agnes Martin of Taos, New Mexico. A portrait called 'The Revenant' by Andrew Wyeth also gave me inspiration. The blurred form and white glazing was a way to represent movement to the spiritual realm, where this bird now resides."
Todd's bio notes he earned degrees in environmental studies and biology, and most enjoyed field studies to the Pacific Coast, mountains and some of California's most scenic parks. "In particular, the sketches he made of birds, plants and insects as part of his journal became what he looked forward to working on the most. Fortuitously, he discovered a graduate-level program in natural science illustration ... and immediately recognized his calling as a science illustrator."
The Telander painting will be sold to the highest bidder with all proceeds supporting the aviary. It's available to view at the Telander Gallery, 34 S. Colville St. Call 509-540-0068 for hours and other information or see toddtelander.com.
To bid, email Todd at toddtelander@gmail.com, with your name and price. The Telanders will give regular updates on bid status until bidding ends on Oct. 1
"We've been delighted and astounded with the bids — the very first one was for $1,000, which is really exciting," Kirsten said. They've since received a couple of bids at $4,000 apiece.
"Any amount we can write a check to the aviary for is worth it," she said.