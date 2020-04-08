Artwalla tours go online

Where there's a will, there's a way online. And Artwalla is jumping to it to bring art into area homes via the internet.
Undeterred by coronavirus-induced isolation, the local group, which sponsors First Friday tours of galleries here, has gone digital at artwalla.com/art-tour.
Viewers can watch videos of special events and artist interviews on the website and learn about local artists at participating venues in special features on the Facebook page.
Helen Boland, who on Facebook gave a live artist talk on April 3 in her home, said she's been painting and drawing since she could first hold a crayon.
She is attracted often to the subject matter — settings in nature catch her eye — and she feels compelled to paint or draw. She illustrated a young buck that came up and sniffed her after she took his photo. Pattern, texture, light and line are often the starting point for a pieced she'll create.
Anything but static and isolated, weekly Helen connects with artists around the world for Self-Portrait Sunday and the images she showed of herself in her video capture her mood, maybe drawings of herself in oranges and reds when there were so many wildfires burning, or shades of blue, done just in pen or pastels. She thrives on the opportunity to experiment to show feelings and subject matter, she said.
She works in her studio, which serves double duty as her kitchen. Since being at home these days, Helen draws inspiration from objects and rooms around the house.
She is always drawing, she said and has a sketchbook or drawing pad with her all the time. She paints or draws every day. In parting on the video, she said "Keep drawing, painting, whatever your creativity tells you to do."