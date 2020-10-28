What do a wood sculptor, Whitman College arts major and ceramic artist have in common? Each of them has pursued their passion using grants from ArtWalla.
The 2020 Artwalla 2020 grants cycle is open for applications through Nov. 16, said ArtWalla webmaster Peter Eberle in a release.
Local artists and arts organizations may apply for the Dan Dunn Memorial and Art Builds Community grants. ArtWalla’s grants program goal is to serve as a catalyst and foster opportunities for artists and nonprofit arts and culture organizations within the Walla Walla Valley.
With the unique artistic and creative scene here, ArtWalla believes to foster and grow this creative spirit, funds are needed to support new programs and individual opportunities. The ABC Grant of up to $500 is for organizations creating arts programming and the Dunn grant of up to $250 is for individual artists of any discipline.
“These introductory grants are perfect for young or new artists and budding organizations to start a new project in addition to established artists and organizations to enhance their existing programs.”
Past recipients for the ABC Grant include organizations such as the Walla Walla Symphony and a teacher from Milton-Freewater who created Art Club, the first arts programming offered at Central Middle School.
“ArtWalla recognizes that the arts community is unequal. There are historical and structural obstacles to accessing art resources and funding opportunities, specifically for Black and Indigenous people of color in our community. There are also obstacles for artists based on ability, age, citizenship, discipline, economic status, education, gender and sexuality. Artists and arts organizations centering these identities are highly encouraged to apply,” according to the release.
For applications and more details, or to donate directly to the ArtWalla grants, visit artwalla.com/Grants.