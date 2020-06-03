Artists' guild in Dayton opens June show online

Blue Mountain Artists Guild members chose the topic "lake" as a challenge for member artists to illustrate for the group's June show.
Their work is exhibited at Columbia County Hospital, the Dayton Library and Liberty Theater.
During the required stay-at-home measures these last months, the artists have been working from home and works have been shared electronically, said member Lorna Barth in a release.
Among the submssions is Ellen Heath's "Green on Green" watercolor, which shows a little green frog she spotted on a lily pad in a pond in Michigan.
"While there, we went to an arboretum, with beautiful trees, plants and flowers, and I came home with a frog to paint. That may be silly, but he made you smile, too,didn’t he?,” she said.
"Lake at the Bottom of the Falls" is a scene Michelle Smith captured in watercolors in 2016.
“I painted this subject from a photo I took of Palouse Falls, for a watercolor class with Eric Weigart in 2016. It was repainted this spring using techniques I received from other art teachers as well as from Eric.”
Bev Startin's Northwest Lake" 2020 collage uses a variety of patterns, such as plaid trees, to evoke the sun, mountains, a cabin and forest and waves on a lake.
The nonprofit artist’s group is in the Dayton area. Find them on Facebook for contact information concerning individual artists works.
The video was produced by Lorna Barth for the the Blue Mountain Artists Guild's Virtual Gallery Exhibitions. See ubne.ws/36S3Kfe.