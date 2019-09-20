Northwest Watercolor Society selected Walla Walla native Deborah Bruce’s “Joy in a Bowl” to be showcased at its annual NWWS membership exhibition.
Altogether, 51 works will be featured in Waterworks Amplified, which runs Oct. 15-Nov. 22 at Tsuga Fine Art & Framing, 10101 Main St., Bothell, Wash.
“The high caliber of entries was impressive and only a small expression of the many talented member artists of NWWS,” said co-chair Jan Rinehart.
Juror Soon Young Warren selected Deborah’s painting out of more than 300 entries from member artists across the U.S. and Canada, according to a release from exhibition co-chairwoman Lisa DeBaets.
Deborah’s painting is done in transparent watercolor, inspired by the way the sun’s light captured the color of daisies in a crystal bowl and cast a light-filled shadow onto the texture of the wood box.
“Witnessing the unique perspective of each artist to take an ordinary subject matter and (create) surprising aspects is always invigorating and inspirational,” Soon said. She will present the awards at an artists’ reception from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 24 at Tsuga.
Deborah grew up in Tri-Cities and near Seattle then returned to Walla Walla in 1990 to marry husband Jeff Bruce.
She said in a release she’s particularly “amazed and inspired” by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest with its ever-changing colors and beauty the seasons bring to its ocean beaches, mountains, rivers and waterfalls.
With 30 years experience as a florist, flowers are one of her favorite subjects to paint.
She’s completed several recent commissions for portraits of dogs and loves capturing their personalities, being a dog lover herself.
She’s painted since high school and worked in oil and acrylics. She became hooked on watercolors after taking her first watercolor class about 20 years ago. She studied art at Eastern Washington University, Columbia Basin College and Walla Walla Community College and attended workshops with Eric Weigardt, Birgit O’Conner, Tom Lynch, Lein Quan Zhen and Warren.
According to a release, she “endeavors to express in her paintings the joy and wonder she finds in what she sees in the amazing creation all around us and considers it a privilege to be able to share her art with others. Her passion is to give honor to the creator of all things and her lord Jesus Christ for allowing her this joy.”
For more about NWWS, see nwws.org.
