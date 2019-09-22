Artist Steve Henderson of Dayton has 85 prints in stock with Fine Art America, a print on demand site. “Ocean Breeze,” a work awash in with late afternoon oranges, golds, reds, blues and purples that he entered in a Fine Art America-sponsored billboard contest landed in the top five finishers. No mean feat since 36,365 artworks were entered by 14,987 member artists worldwide.
Being in the top five means his work won at least a one-month slot on a billboard in the Los Angeles-Santa Monica areas sometime in fall/winter 2019-2020, said wife Carolyn Henderson, whose columns appear in the Union-Bulletin.
To qualify for the contest, all three of his submitted images had to receive 250 or more online votes apiece within the month of July from friends, family, clients, fans and people in general — 267 artworks succeeded in making the vote limit, including all three of Steve’s.
The 276 semifinal works then went before a panel of jurors who chose the winners, including Steve’s “Ocean Breeze.” At some point it will be placed on a 24-foot wide by 12-foot high billboard.
His work posted on Fine Art America ranges from inviting pastoral scenes such as “Day Closing,” “Verdant Banks” and “Gold Leaf” to “Thunder Cloud Over the Palouse” and “Sunrise on the Columbia.”
He also has painted a variety of romantic settings depicting couples or women in long gowns, often with delicate, flowing scarves or shawls raised into the breeze. They’re the kind of images that invite the viewer in.
A full time painter, Steve likes to capture freedom and joy in his work.
“In ‘Ocean Breeze,’ a young woman celebrates life, hope and goodness in one of my favorite places, the Oregon Coast. The purchaser of the original painting told me that she was drawn to the sense of joy, and every time she looks at the painting she feels this joy. Hearing this makes me very happy indeed. It is my hope that ‘Ocean Breeze,’ while she graces the billboard, will encourage people to stop from the stresses of the day and take time to feel a sense of wonder, of peace, of hope.” For more about Steve, see stevehendersonfineart.com/.