Wenatchee native Ashley Wright returned to northeastern Washington and on June 1 took up the post of officer in charge of the Spokane Medical Recruiting Station.
Bearing new captain's bars pinned on her epaulets in late July, the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps officer will visit Walla Walla to recruit those interested in a career as an Army or Army Reserve healthcare professional. She plans to attend the Walla Walla University Fall Career Fair on Oct. 28.
She will also reach out to WWU’s pre-professional programs and Whitman College’s biology and chemistry departments to set up scholarship presentations for students.
Her office covers all of Eastern Washington, including Walla Walla, the Idaho panhandle and all of Montana.
"I look forward to returning to the area where I frequently played in select soccer games and high school track and cross country," Wright said.
Wright was born 170 miles west of Wenatchee at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, south of Tacoma, Washington. She graduated simultaneously from and Wenatchee Valley College in 2013.
After earning a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from Eastern Washington University, she completed the Army’s basic officer leadership course in 2017 in Texas. At Fort Carson in Colorado, she served in various capacities with the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team and the 1st Medical Brigade.
“When my movement window opened to apply for a new duty assignment, a position in Spokane was vacant and I jumped at the opportunity to move back to the area where I grew up,” said Wright.
Wright and her recruiting team help healthcare students and professionals, including dentists, veterinarians and chaplain candidates, become officers in the Army or Army Reserve.
“I am so excited to be a part of the special team who helps qualified and motivated individuals join the Army Healthcare team,” Wright said. “To be able to do that in the community where I grew up makes it even more special.”
The daughter of Wenatchee residents John and Cindy Wright, she said she's run into several people she knew in high school and college.
“One of my high school classmates is now a physical therapist in town, so we definitely have a lot to talk about,” Wright said.
Wright will begin working towards a master's in business administration degree at EWU this fall.
Contact her through the Spokane Medical Recruiting Station at 509-484-6471.
