Area students attending Whitman College earned academic distinction for the most recent semester, according to a release.
This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
Honorees include:
College Place: Cailin Bloom, Kanesha Henderson.
Dayton: Jacob Lorang.
Milton-Freewater: Kaitlynne Jensen.
Walla Walla: Dexter Aichele, Cana Baez, Eli Baez, Jordan Benjamin, Lola Bloom, JoAnn Carmody, Fadia Chehadeh, Sarah Cohn, Christian Gachet, Oriana Golden, Sophia Gregoire, Amara Killen, Bertine Lakjohn, Juan Pablo Liendo Molina, Lizbeth Llanes Macias, Keelin McKern, Ephraimia Reese, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Daisy Schonder, Jordan Spengeman, Sabrina Suminski, Swaraj Thaman, John Wallace-Bailey, Htet Htet Win.