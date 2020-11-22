Four entities around town are featuring Giving Trees to provide 200 local foster kids with holiday cheer, said Crime Prevention Coordinator Vicki Ruley in a release.
"Do you remember getting up on Christmas morning to open presents? It was so exciting to see the tree lit up with lots of presents underneath – but, unfortunately, many children won’t have that experience," she said.
Stocked with tags listing wanted items from area foster children, Giving Trees are located at at the Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E. Moore St., Hot Mama’s Espresso, 1447 W. Pine St., DeSales Catholic High School, 919 E. Sumach St., and Misbehaven Spa & Salon, 126 W. Poplar St.
"This is about the same number of foster kids as past years. Sadly, this number increases over the holiday season," Vicki said.
Participants helping to make Christmas morning magical can remove a tag from one of the Giving Trees, fulfill the child's wish list and drop off unwrapped new toys and gifts by the Dec. 11 deadline at the Children & Family Services Department, 206 W. Poplar St. The gifts will then be organized to reach the children before Christmas.
Vicki said tags will be on a painted holiday tree in the Walla Walla Police Department front-door vestibule, available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday — except Thanksgiving Day.
For more information, contact Vicki at 524-4409 or Angie with DCFYS at 524-4900.