Archives yield WWII memories with local tie

Archives, no matter where they are, can yield a constant stream of fascinating items — veritable blasts from the past. Here’s one from U-B negatives kept in the Whitman College archives vault, courtesy of Joe Drazan with the Bygone Walla Walla blog.
World War II Associated Press war correspondent Joe Rosenthal is famous for taking the iconic photograph of U.S. Marines and a Navy corpsman muscling a pole flying the American flag into position on Feb. 23, 1945, atop Mount Suribachi on the hard-fought battleground of Iwo Jima in the final stages of the Pacific War.
Years later, the U-B on Sept. 13, 1967, reported about Joe’s visit to Walla Walla. He worked for the San Francisco Chronicle at the time and stayed overnight here while touring the Northwest for Pacific Cooperatives as a photo exhibit judge.
Anecdotally, he told the U-B that back in the days of flash powder, old-time photographers enticed smiles from their subjects with, “OK, now say Walla Walla,” instead of “cheese.”
While here, Joe reunited with U-B Editor Jim Hutcheson. The pair met in 1944 in San Francisco when Joe was stateside on leave and Jim was headed out as an AP war correspondent.
Joe “rolled his head back in a good chuckle” when Jim related a wartime tale about Joe, according to the U-B article.
A veteran correspondent advised Jim that fellow photographers can often be helpful on stories in war zones. “But take my advice and beware of Joe Rosenthal. He doesn’t know what it is to be afraid and he’ll get you killed.”
Joe replied, “It wasn’t a matter of not being scared: I just had such bum eyesight I couldn’t see.”
100photos.time.com reported that Iwo Jima, a tiny volcanic heap 760 miles south of Tokyo, was in a strategic location and needed for an air base by Allied forces with Japan in their sights.
In the month-long fighting that started with U.S. troops landing on Feb. 19, 1945, 6,800 Americans and 21,000 Japanese died.
On day five, Marines captured Mount Suribachi. “An American flag was quickly raised, but a commander called for a bigger one, in part to inspire his men and demoralize his opponents,” the website noted.
So an hour later, Joe hefted his cumbersome Speed Graphic camera to the top, “and as five Marines and a Navy corpsman prepared to hoist the Stars and Stripes, Rosenthal stepped back to get a better frame — and almost missed the shot.”
“The sky was overcast,” he wrote. “The wind just whipped the flag out over the heads of the group, and at their feet the disrupted terrain and the broken stalks of the shrubbery exemplified the turbulence of war.”
Within two days, his image made front pages around the U.S., “where it was quickly embraced as a symbol of unity in the long-fought war.”
The picture earned Rosenthal a Pulitzer Prize, was featured on a postage stamp and cast as a 100-ton bronze memorial that’s in Arlington, Va.