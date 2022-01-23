Required appointments are being taken now for the AARP Tax-Aide Program, according to a release from Bob Fontenot, volunteer district coordinator for the program.
The free income tax preparation and e-filing starts on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Walla Walla Senior Center, 720 Sprague Ave.
"The service is open to anyone requiring assistance, without regards to income or age, although there are some types of returns that we will not prepare. An important example is a return involving income from rental houses," Fontenot said.
One of two methods of tax preparation are offered: same-day, no-scan service or two-visit scan service.
Appointments are made by calling 443-499-3622. Clients will be required to wear masks inside the building.
After a recording, callers leave a message with their names, area code and phone numbers and good times for a call back from a volunteer to set up an appointment.
Two-visit scan service clients will have two appointments, scheduled a week apart.
Initially, clients will fill out an intake form and participate in a brief interview. Clients having same-day, no-scan service will wait while their return is prepared and quality reviewed, whereas clients having two-visit scan service will wait while their documents are scanned and then leave the site, taking their documents with them.
Tax returns of two-visit scan clients will be prepared and reviewed later, using scanned documents accessed online.
Once their returns are prepped, clients will review their return and sign a form accepting responsibility for the information on the return and authorizing the volunteers to e-file their return.
After signing, clients will leave with a printed copy of their tax return and all their tax documents.
Clients should bring all documents relating to income, stimulus and advance child-tax credit payments and possible deductions; photo identification for the taxpayer and spouse; Social Security cards or ITIN papers for the taxpayer, spouse and all dependents; and, if possible, a copy of last year's tax return.
Also bring a mask and pen or pencil to fill out the intake form.
Clients who do not speak English should be accompanied by a friend or relative who is bilingual and can assist with the interview.
