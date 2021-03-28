TEDxSpokane will be back in-person this year, Managing Director Hayley Lydig said in a release.
Applications for speakers are being accepted through April 15. Applicants don’t need public speaking experience, a talk outline or elaborate props — just an idea to share, Lydig said. Coaches can help put together the rest.
Those who know someone with a big idea can encourage them to get more information at TEDxSpokane.com. Apply using the application at ubne.ws/tedxpresenterapp to speak at TEDxSpokane 2021.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where “x” indicates an independently organized TED event, Lydig said.