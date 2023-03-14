Applications are being accepted through the March 31 deadline for the Shindig Funds.
The youth-focused grants will implement $50,000 in donations received at the 2022 Shindig hosted by Yellowhawk Resort.
The amount is a portion of the $210,000 raised during Yellowhawk’s benefit event in 2022.
Yellowhawk reported that guests and winery partners who attended the weekend of wine, food and music raised the funds for local nonprofits Vital Wines, the Institute for Enology and Viticulture, the Wine Country Culinary Institute and local chapters of 4-H and Future Farmers of America.
The 2023 Shindig is slated for Aug. 25-26.
4-H and FFA programs located in Walla Walla County, Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston are eligible to apply for the Shindig grants through Blue Mountain Community Foundation at bluemountainfoundation.org.
Information is also available from Interim Grants Manager Colton Doering at 509-529-4371 or colton@bluemountainfoundation.org.
For more than 35 years, BMCF has grown to more than $60 million in assets and has more than 400 charitable funds benefiting people of Garfield, Columbia and Walla Walla counties in Washington and Umatilla County in Oregon.
BMCF distributed more than $7.8 million in grants and scholarships in 2022.
