The John Hinchliff/Pheasants Forever Scholarship is a tribute to John Hinchliff and one of his foremost interests, the Pheasants Forever conservation organization.
A lifelong Columbia County resident, Hinchliff graduated from Dayton High School. The Hinchliff legacy continues through the John Hinchliff Scholarship and various Hinchliff acreage that offers public hunting access through Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Hunt by Written Permission program and the Hopkins Ridge Wind Facility.
John and Bertha Eldoris Hov Hinchliff expressed their commitment to nature conservation by establishing Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever Chapter 258 in Walla Walla.
The national PF was 10 years old then, founded in 1982 in St. Paul, Minnesota, said BMPF Public Relations Officer Brad Trumbo in a release.
When the Hinchliffs moved to the Dayton area from Lewiston, they bought property near Turner and later settled on their farm near Dayton, Brad said.
“Fitting with their commitment to conservation, the Hinchliffs assisted the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife by raising and releasing ring-neck pheasant, bobwhite quail, chukar and wild turkeys.”
Bertha wore many hats with the chapter, as vice president, secretary and banquet committee volunteer. John Hinchliff was a former chapter president.
Bertha established the scholarship fund after her husband’s death in 1999.
“Bertha’s generosity awarded as many as four scholarships per year to applicants interested in natural resources, among other fields,” Trumbo said in a previous Etcetera column.
“Bertha was a kind woman. She liked to help kids,” added longtime BMPF member John Houston. “Bertha Hinchliff had strong feelings about supporting kids who might be overlooked.”
Bertha died at 78 on Feb. 23, 2021, in Walla Walla.
The scholarship is awarded annually to a Dayton High graduating senior in good standing who intends to continue their education at a college, university, or trade school in a field related to natural resource management, such as wildlife management or forestry or agriculture.
Students pursuing a degree in other fields will also considered for the scholarship.
Specifics about the selection criteria and application process are available by contacting Jana Eaton in the Dayton School District administration office.
Payment of the scholarship will be made during the second quarter/semester of enrollment directly to the college, university, or trade school by the Dayton School District upon receipt of enrollment verification from the registrar’s office.
Scholarship fund co-chairs are the Hinchliffs’ nephew, Bryan Hinchliff, and Houston. Eaton manages the fund.
For more details about PF go to ubne.ws/pheasants on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.