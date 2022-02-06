The William & Delora Harpe Scholarship is currently accepting applications from high school seniors and previous graduates of Touchet, Burbank, Waitsburg and Prescott high schools, said Liz McClure scholarships and communications manager with Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
Applications are available at bluemountainfoundation.org and must be submitted by the 11:59 p.m. March 7 deadline.
The scholarship can be used at any accredited college, community college or trade school in the United States in the 2022-2023 school year, McClure said. Students must submit two letters of recommendation with their application.
More than $39,000 has been awarded to students in the last five years.
For more details, contact McClure at liz@bluemountainfoundation.org or 509-529-4371.
