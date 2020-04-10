Application deadline for AAUW mini-grants extended

The Walla Walla Branch of American Association of University Women extended its application deadline to Sept. 15 for its 2020 Community Mini-grants program.
The grants are awarded to local community educational projects that align with AAUW's mission statement: to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research, said grant committee chairwoman Linda Brown in a release.
Applications already submitted will be retained and an opportunity for updating offered to applicants. New applications will be accepted and considered by the AAUW committee after the September due date. Further information can be found at wallawalla-wa.aauw.net or call Linda at 509-386-7865.