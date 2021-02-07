Members of the Walla Walla Columbia County School Retirees Association decided to postpone the group’s annual Teddy Bear Tea fundraiser until February 2022, said Paula Nichols.
The Teddy Bear Tea supports scholarships for college students who are student teaching, Paula said.
The group raised $333 from a raffle it held for two teddy bears handmade by Jackie Ormsby and Claudia Ford. Walla Wallans Gail Harwood and Judy Kessler won the bears.
Active teachers in the Walla Walla Valley and members of the Retirees Association as well as Benton/Franklin School Retirees could purchase the tickets.