R.I.D.E.R. of Washington will host its 39th annual Toy Run in a week. Those riding motorcycles and other modes of transportation will rendezvous on Nov. 2 at Super One, 710 S. Ninth Ave.
Assembled motorcylists and motorists will then depart at 11 a.m. bearing the new, unwrapped toys for ages birth-early teens they’ve brought that will be delivered to St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store, 308 W. Main St., for distribution at Christmastime, said Marianne Allessio in a release.
Those who participate in the short ride will meet on the Walla Walla County Courthouse steps, 315 W. Main St., to have photographs taken before heading to St. Vincent’s across the street for cookies and a beverage.
The ride will be followed by the group’s annual chili feed at Eagles Aerie 26, 350 S. Second Ave. For a donation price, homemade chili and cornbread will be served. Beverages are available from Eagles.
During lunch, bids will be taken for a silent auction with many of the items being motorcycle related.
To donate something for the silent auction, email Marianne at mallessio@gmail.com. For more details, contact Tom Varnell at 541-980-9341
Founded in 1986 as a nonprofit, R.I.D.E.R. of Washington is based in the Walla Walla Valley.
The riding club’s intention is to educate the public, promote motorcycle safety and enjoy the fellowship of other riders. Membership is not limited to those owning a particular brand of motorcycle — participants don’t have to own a motorcycle to be members, just have an interest in motorcycles and motorcycling.
Find out more about the group on Facebook at ubne.ws/2BBSzsa.
Drug takeback Sat., Sun.
Walla Walla Area Crime Watch is hosting two drug takebacks this weekend in the area.
Volunteers will be on hand to offer curbside service from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Walla Walla Police Department, 54 E. Main St.; and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday in the Walmart parking Lot.
A take back will not be available in Waitsburg this weekend.
Discarded medications can be dropped off, as well as sharps.
- A shred truck fundraiser benefitting WWACW will also offer curbside service.
This is one of two fundraisers a year, benefitting WWACW to support Crime Prevention Programs throughout the Walla Walla Valley, said Vicki Ruley in a release.
GESA Credit Union is sponsoring the shred truck on Saturday and Blue Mountain Credit Union is sponsoring the shred truck on Sunday.
Price Computers will take discarded computers and electronics to safely dispose of hard drives and recycle the waste.
For more details, call Vicki at 509-520-3735.