Dayton Historical Depot Society's annual fundraiser auction will take to an online track to support day-to-day operations of the Dayton Historic Depot Museum.
The benefit normally features an auction in the museum's courtyard. Instead, "Evening Not At The Depot," open to registered bidders, will run Saturday-Aug. 1. On the final day, a Zoom virtual event will close out the auction at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the virtual closing event are $35, and include a $10 wine or dine voucher for Dayton businesses, an interactive game with prizes, winning bid announcements and an entertaining program for all ticketed guests. An event ticket is not required to bid on auction items.
Register to bid on the auction and purchase tickets for the virtual event at ubne.ws/39o8Ctu.