200724_etc_eveningnotatdepot.jpg

Dayton Historical Depot Society's annual fundraiser auction will take to an online track to support day-to-day operations of the Dayton Historic Depot Museum.

The benefit normally features an auction in the museum's courtyard. Instead, "Evening Not At The Depot," open to  registered bidders, will run Saturday-Aug. 1. On the final day, a Zoom virtual event will close out the auction at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the virtual closing event are $35, and include a $10 wine or dine voucher for Dayton businesses, an interactive game with prizes, winning bid announcements and an entertaining program for all ticketed guests. An event ticket is not required to bid on auction items.

Register to bid on the auction and purchase tickets for the virtual event at ubne.ws/39o8Ctu.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at 509-526-8313 or

annieeveland@wwub.com.

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,